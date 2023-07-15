Trey Mancini is available when the Chicago Cubs battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (36 of 68), with at least two hits 11 times (16.2%).
  • Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (18 of 68), with two or more RBI five times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.275 AVG .204
.348 OBP .263
.412 SLG .282
8 XBH 6
3 HR 1
14 RBI 12
34/11 K/BB 34/8
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
