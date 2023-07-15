Saturday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .190.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 26 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (13.1%).

He has scored in 24 games this season (39.3%), including six multi-run games (9.8%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 35 .148 AVG .219 .258 OBP .294 .420 SLG .474 8 XBH 14 7 HR 7 13 RBI 16 33/12 K/BB 53/11 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings