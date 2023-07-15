The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

In 61 of 82 games this season (74.4%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (34 of 82), with two or more runs nine times (11.0%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .299 AVG .247 .347 OBP .297 .412 SLG .341 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 20 17/10 K/BB 28/11 11 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings