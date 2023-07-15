Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (92) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 90 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48.9% of his games this season (44 of 90), with two or more runs 16 times (17.8%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.324
|OBP
|.330
|.598
|SLG
|.534
|26
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|25
|47/10
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
