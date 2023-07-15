The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks while batting .217.

In 50.0% of his games this year (37 of 74), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 18 games this season (24.3%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .262 AVG .167 .317 OBP .226 .631 SLG .368 21 XBH 11 13 HR 6 31 RBI 10 41/9 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings