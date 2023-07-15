Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks while batting .217.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (37 of 74), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 18 games this season (24.3%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.262
|AVG
|.167
|.317
|OBP
|.226
|.631
|SLG
|.368
|21
|XBH
|11
|13
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|10
|41/9
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Strider (11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.53), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
