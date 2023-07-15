The Chicago Cubs (42-48) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they host Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (49-43) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -110. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.96 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (5-1, 2.73 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 26-20 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.