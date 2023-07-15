Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 20th in MLB action with 98 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .397 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (413 total runs).

The Cubs' .324 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-6) to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Stroman has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Stroman is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz

