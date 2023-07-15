On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.842 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

James Paxton TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .302.

In 72.9% of his 59 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.7% of his games this season, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.9%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .278 AVG .325 .339 OBP .375 .500 SLG .535 14 XBH 11 5 HR 6 13 RBI 18 22/9 K/BB 22/11 5 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings