The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.436 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

James Paxton TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .272 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 31 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 50), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (22.0%).

He has scored in 29 of 50 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .305 AVG .245 .322 OBP .325 .622 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 27/3 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

