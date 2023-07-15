Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 132nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 78.0% of his 82 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 82 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 23.2% of his games this season, Benintendi has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 35 of 82 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .315 AVG .249 .383 OBP .312 .403 SLG .337 13 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 28/16 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

