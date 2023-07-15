Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 89 hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 132nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 78.0% of his 82 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 82 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.2% of his games this season, Benintendi has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 35 of 82 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.315
|AVG
|.249
|.383
|OBP
|.312
|.403
|SLG
|.337
|13
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|28/16
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
