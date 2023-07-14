Friday, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-1 with two RBI against the Yankees.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .262 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this year, Gomes has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 32 .289 AVG .240 .326 OBP .284 .458 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 16 16/4 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings