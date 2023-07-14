On Friday, July 14, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (60-29) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-275). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-7, 4.08 ERA)

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 52 out of the 76 games, or 68.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 5-2 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Braves have a 7-1 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

