Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox when the teams square off on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 103 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 268 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 382 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.359 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, June 28, when he threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Los Angeles Angels.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Kopech has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves - Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves - Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/20/2023 Mets - Away - -

