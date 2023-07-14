Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (60-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) clashing at Truist Park (on July 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (9-6, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (3-7, 4.08 ERA).

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (382 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule