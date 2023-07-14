Friday, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-5.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).

In 67 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 12 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .208 AVG .235 .231 OBP .281 .248 SLG .275 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 27/4 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings