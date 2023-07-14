Friday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 19 walks while hitting .208.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 32 of 62 games this year (51.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).

In 62 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 16.1% of his games this season (10 of 62), with more than one RBI six times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (21.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .265 AVG .152 .342 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 21/11 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings