Rafael Devers and Nico Hoerner will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 410 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Hendricks has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home - -

