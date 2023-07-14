Friday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (42-47) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (48-43) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.21 ERA).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (37.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-11 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (410 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule