Cody Bellinger is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .298 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 42 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 23 games this year (39.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 60.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .269 AVG .325 .333 OBP .375 .442 SLG .535 12 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 18 21/9 K/BB 22/11 5 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings