Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christopher Morel is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-4.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .261.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).
- He has homered in 30.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 49), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (22.4%).
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (59.2%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.282
|AVG
|.245
|.301
|OBP
|.325
|.615
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|33/11
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (6-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
