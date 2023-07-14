Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox play the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .280 with 30 walks and 40 runs scored.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 63 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).
- He has scored in 35 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.315
|AVG
|.248
|.383
|OBP
|.313
|.403
|SLG
|.339
|13
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|28/16
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Morton looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
