At the moment the Minnesota Vikings are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to rely on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last year the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks delivered 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

