Jessica Pegula (No. 4 ranking) will meet Marketa Vondrousova (No. 42) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 11.

Pegula carries -150 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals against Vondrousova (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 60.0% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Marketa Vondrousova -150 Odds to Win Match +120 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

Pegula advanced past Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Vondrousova will look to maintain momentum after a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 33-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Pegula has played 21.1 games per match in her 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Pegula has played an average of 20.3 games.

Vondrousova is averaging 20.6 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 59.1% of those games.

Vondrousova is averaging 21.3 games per match and 11.5 games per set through seven matches on grass in the past year.

Pegula and Vondrousova have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.