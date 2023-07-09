The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .258.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (34 of 55), with at least two hits nine times (16.4%).

He has homered in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has driven home a run in 21 games this season (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (38.2%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .289 AVG .232 .326 OBP .278 .458 SLG .374 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 14 16/4 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

