Nolan Arenado and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (6-5) for his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at Angels Jun. 28 7.0 6 4 4 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 6.0 3 3 1 10 1 at Mariners Jun. 17 5.0 8 3 2 5 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 7.0 6 1 1 8 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI (91 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .271/.331/.568 slash line so far this season.

Robert has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He has a .247/.323/.437 slash line on the season.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 62 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .285/.331/.521 so far this year.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .288/.371/.481 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with .

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

