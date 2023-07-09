Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart and his .345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Yankees Player Props
|Cubs vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Yankees
|Cubs vs Yankees Odds
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .189 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in 36.1% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (8.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.167
|AVG
|.214
|.216
|OBP
|.333
|.167
|SLG
|.310
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- German (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.