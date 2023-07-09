On Sunday, Tim Anderson (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

In 57.6% of his 66 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 66 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 31.8% of his games this year (21 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .217 AVG .235 .240 OBP .281 .258 SLG .275 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 26/4 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 7

