Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .172 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Zavala has gotten a hit in 16 of 46 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).

He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.6% of his games this year, Zavala has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 46 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .190 AVG .157 .238 OBP .211 .207 SLG .443 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 22/4 K/BB 31/4 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings