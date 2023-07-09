Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

In 60 of 80 games this season (75.0%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (33.8%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .301 AVG .253 .349 OBP .300 .416 SLG .349 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 20 16/10 K/BB 26/10 11 SB 7

