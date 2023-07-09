Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- In 60 of 80 games this season (75.0%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (33.8%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.301
|AVG
|.253
|.349
|OBP
|.300
|.416
|SLG
|.349
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|20
|16/10
|K/BB
|26/10
|11
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
