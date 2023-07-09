MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, July 9
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field at Tropicana Field.
How to watch all the games in the MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Washington Nationals (35-54) host the Texas Rangers (52-38)
The Rangers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.304 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-204
|+171
|10
The Boston Red Sox (47-43) face the Oakland Athletics (25-66)
The Athletics will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.254 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.237 AVG, 15 HR, 43 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+144
|9.5
The New York Yankees (49-41) face the Chicago Cubs (41-47)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+117
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) host the Atlanta Braves (60-28)
The Braves will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (39-49) face the Toronto Blue Jays (49-41)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.318 AVG, 15 HR, 52 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+109
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (45-44) play the Kansas City Royals (25-65)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.256 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-241
|+198
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (52-39) host the Philadelphia Phillies (48-40)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 42 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.304 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+102
|7.5
The Houston Astros (50-40) play host to the Seattle Mariners (44-44)
The Mariners will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+107
|8
The Chicago White Sox (38-53) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 50 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.285 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)
|CHW Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+110
|9
The Minnesota Twins (45-45) take on the Baltimore Orioles (53-35)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) host the Cincinnati Reds (50-40)
The Reds will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 46 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.280 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|9
The San Francisco Giants (48-41) host the Colorado Rockies (34-56)
The Rockies will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-272
|+223
|8
The San Diego Padres (42-47) take on the New York Mets (42-47)
The Mets will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49)
The Pirates will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+138
|9.5
