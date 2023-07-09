Jared Young -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jared Young At The Plate

  • Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while hitting .192.
  • Young has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.308 AVG .077
.400 OBP .143
.846 SLG .077
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German (5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
