Jared Young -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jared Young At The Plate

Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while hitting .192.

Young has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once five times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .308 AVG .077 .400 OBP .143 .846 SLG .077 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 1

