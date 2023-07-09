Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jared Young -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jared Young At The Plate
- Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while hitting .192.
- Young has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.308
|AVG
|.077
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.846
|SLG
|.077
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
