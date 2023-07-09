Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ian Happ (hitting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.231
|AVG
|.265
|.358
|OBP
|.392
|.357
|SLG
|.420
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|47/28
|K/BB
|45/33
|3
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- German (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
