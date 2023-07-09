The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

In 75.9% of his 58 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has an RBI in 28 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 28 times this season (48.3%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .306 AVG .236 .336 OBP .294 .463 SLG .491 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 24/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings