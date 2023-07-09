The New York Yankees (49-41) match up against the Chicago Cubs (41-47) after Giancarlo Stanton homered twice in a 6-3 victory over the Cubs. The game begins at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Domingo German (5-5) for the Yankees and Kyle Hendricks (3-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 33-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.

Hendricks is looking to secure his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Hendricks is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (5-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.52, a 3.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.097.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

German has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

