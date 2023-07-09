In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 9, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (49-41) face off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (41-47). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA)

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 33 (61.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 28-14 (66.7%).

New York has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (35.7%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+240)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 3rd

