Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Yankees Player Props
|Cubs vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .298.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 41 of 57 games this season (71.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 23 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.269
|AVG
|.324
|.333
|OBP
|.371
|.442
|SLG
|.541
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|21/9
|K/BB
|21/10
|5
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.