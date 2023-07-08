Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .252 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 37 of 72 games this season (51.4%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (22.2%).
  • He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 72), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (16 of 72), with two or more RBI five times (6.9%).
  • He has scored in 22.2% of his games this year (16 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 37
.243 AVG .260
.302 OBP .326
.374 SLG .378
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
7 RBI 14
23/7 K/BB 32/12
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
