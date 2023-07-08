Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .258.

In 61.1% of his 54 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (38.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (9.3%).

He has scored in 21 of 54 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .289 AVG .232 .326 OBP .279 .458 SLG .379 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 14 16/4 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings