How to Watch Women's Wimbledon Today : Live Stream and More - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are eight matches in Wimbledon (grass) round of 32 today, the best being No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. All the tennis can be found via live stream.
Wimbledon Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: July 8
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch Wimbledon Today - July 8
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea
|Round of 32
|6:00 AM ET
|Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova
|Round of 32
|6:00 AM ET
|Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Round of 32
|6:00 AM ET
|Marta Kostyuk vs. Madison Keys
|Round of 32
|8:00 AM ET
|Anastasia Potapova vs. Mirra Andreeva
|Round of 32
|9:15 AM ET
|Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka
|Round of 32
|10:00 AM ET
|Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Round of 32
|10:30 AM ET
|Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina
|Round of 32
|11:45 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Blinkova vs. Sabalenka
- Blinkova is 21-14 on the year, with zero tournament titles.
- Sabalenka has gone 34-7 in 10 tournaments so far this year, and has claimed two tournament titles.
- Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Blinkova has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.5% of them.
- On grass, Blinkova has played seven matches so far this year, totaling 24.4 games per match while winning 54.4% of games.
- Thus far this year, Blinkova has won 65.4% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.
- Sabalenka has averaged 19.7 games per match through her 41 matches played this year across all court types, while winning 61.0% of games.
- Sabalenka averages 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set in four matches on grass courts this year.
- Sabalenka has an 81.2% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (337 service games won out of 415) and a 39.7% return game winning percentage (156 return games won out of 393).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Madison Keys
|Viktorija Golubic
|7-5, 6-3
|Round of 64
|Dalma Galfi
|Jule Niemeier
|4-6, 7-6, 6-1
|Round of 64
|Natalija Stevanovic
|Tamara Korpatsch
|7-5, 7-5
|Round of 64
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Madison Brengle
|6-7, 7-6, 7-6
|Round of 64
|Marta Kostyuk
|Paula Badosa
|6-2, 1-0
|Round of 64
|Anna Blinkova
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|7-5, 6-3
|Round of 64
|Petra Kvitova
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|6-2, 6-2
|Round of 64
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Anhelina Kalinina
|6-2, 4-6, 7-6
|Round of 64
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Varvara Gracheva
|2-6, 7-5, 6-2
|Round of 64
|Lesia Tsurenko
|Ana Bogdan
|4-6, 6-3, 7-6
|Round of 32
|Victoria Azarenka
|Daria Kasatkina
|6-2, 6-4
|Round of 32
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Donna Vekic
|6-1, 7-5
|Round of 32
|Jessica Pegula
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|6-4, 6-0
|Round of 32
|Belinda Bencic
|Magda Linette
|6-3, 6-1
|Round of 32
|Elina Svitolina
|Sofia Kenin
|7-6, 6-2
|Round of 32
|Ons Jabeur
|Zhuoxuan Bai
|6-1, 6-1
|Round of 64
|Iga Swiatek
|Petra Martic
|6-2, 7-5
|Round of 32
|Marie Bouzkova
|Caroline Garcia
|7-6, 4-6, 7-5
|Round of 32
