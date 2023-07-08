White Sox vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 8
Nolan Arenado carries a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (36-52) game versus the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (4-5), while the White Sox's starter has not yet been announced.
White Sox vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.51 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .283.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- The 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
