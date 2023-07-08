Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, July 8, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 18, or 40.9%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-23 record (winning only 39.5% of their games).

St. Louis has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have won in 18, or 34%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 12 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

