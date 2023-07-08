After two rounds of play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, Bailey Tardy is atop the leaderboard (-7). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Par 72/6,509 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Bailey Tardy 1st -7 69-68 Hyo Joo Kim 2nd -5 68-71 Allisen Corpuz 2nd -5 69-70 Hae-Ran Ryu 4th -3 69-72 Nasa Hataoka 5th -1 69-74

U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 4:25 PM ET Hyo Joo Kim (-5/2nd), Hae-Ran Ryu (-3/4th) 4:36 PM ET Allisen Corpuz (-5/2nd), Bailey Tardy (-7/1st) 4:14 PM ET Nasa Hataoka (-1/5th), Leona Maguire (-1/5th) 4:03 PM ET Jiyai Shin (E/7th), Ayaka Furue (E/7th) 3:08 PM ET Ruoning Yin (+1/11th), Xiyu Lin (+1/11th) 3:30 PM ET Rose Zhang (+1/11th), Maja Stark (+1/11th) 3:52 PM ET In-gee Chun (E/7th), Angel Yin (E/7th) 2:57 PM ET Minjee Lee (+1/11th), Charley Hull (+1/11th) 3:19 PM ET Aine Donegan (+1/11th), Amy Yang (+1/11th) 2:46 PM ET Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (+2/21st), Patty Tavatanakit (+2/21st)

