Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .243.

In 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%) Mancini has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had an RBI in 18 games this season (26.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .275 AVG .210 .348 OBP .270 .412 SLG .290 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 34/11 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings