Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .243.
- In 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%) Mancini has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had an RBI in 18 games this season (26.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.275
|AVG
|.210
|.348
|OBP
|.270
|.412
|SLG
|.290
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|34/11
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
