On Saturday, Luis Robert (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 90 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .572.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Robert has had a hit in 58 of 87 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).

In 27.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has driven in a run in 32 games this season (36.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .268 AVG .274 .327 OBP .335 .605 SLG .543 25 XBH 23 14 HR 12 25 RBI 25 45/10 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings