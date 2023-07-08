The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Burger has gotten a hit in 36 of 71 games this year (50.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.7%).
  • In 18 games this year, he has homered (25.4%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 31
.270 AVG .171
.328 OBP .231
.664 SLG .378
21 XBH 11
13 HR 6
31 RBI 10
37/9 K/BB 47/6
0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).
