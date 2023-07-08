The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 36 of 71 games this year (50.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.7%).

In 18 games this year, he has homered (25.4%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .270 AVG .171 .328 OBP .231 .664 SLG .378 21 XBH 11 13 HR 6 31 RBI 10 37/9 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings