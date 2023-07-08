Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .252 with 61 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .231 AVG .272 .358 OBP .400 .357 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 47/28 K/BB 45/33 3 SB 4

