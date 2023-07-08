Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (at 1:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.329/.388 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (8-2) for his 19th start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts this season, Cole has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .245/.320/.411 on the season.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (78 total hits).

He has a .258/.352/.407 slash line so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.