Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Yankees on July 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (at 1:05 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .281/.329/.388 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (8-2) for his 19th start of the season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- In 18 starts this season, Cole has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|4.2
|9
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .245/.320/.411 on the season.
- Torres has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (78 total hits).
- He has a .258/.352/.407 slash line so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
