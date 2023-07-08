On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.524 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .303.
  • Bellinger will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .579 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • In 41 of 56 games this year (73.2%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this year (41.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 60.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 28
.269 AVG .336
.333 OBP .383
.442 SLG .561
12 XBH 11
3 HR 6
11 RBI 18
21/9 K/BB 21/10
5 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.