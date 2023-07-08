Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.524 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .303.
- Bellinger will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .579 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 41 of 56 games this year (73.2%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (41.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 60.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.1%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.269
|AVG
|.336
|.333
|OBP
|.383
|.442
|SLG
|.561
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|21/9
|K/BB
|21/10
|5
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
