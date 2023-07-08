Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 13 walks.
- Morel has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 31.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has an RBI in 20 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.282
|AVG
|.260
|.301
|OBP
|.330
|.615
|SLG
|.563
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|30/10
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
