Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a walk and eight RBI), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this year (60 of 87), with multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (13.8%).
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.333
|OBP
|.309
|.484
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|28
|28/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
