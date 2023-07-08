The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a walk and eight RBI), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this year (60 of 87), with multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (13.8%).
  • He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 44
.248 AVG .240
.333 OBP .309
.484 SLG .392
19 XBH 18
9 HR 3
25 RBI 28
28/14 K/BB 42/14
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
