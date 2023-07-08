The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a walk and eight RBI), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this year (60 of 87), with multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (13.8%).

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .248 AVG .240 .333 OBP .309 .484 SLG .392 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 28 28/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings